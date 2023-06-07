Local high school students volunteer as guardians for honor flight

MCCOMB, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local high school students will be acting as guardians when Flag City Honor Flight heads to Washington next week.

“I just really want to see it in person, get that whole experience and be able to bring my own Veteran home to their family, get to meet them and everything, I just think that would be a very cool experience,” said 16-year-old Jacob VanAtta, who attends McComb High School.

That will play out when VanAtta is paired with a Vietnam Veteran for the day in Washington. VanAtta is one of two high school students that will be on a plane on June 13 along with 85 Veterans.

“Our perspective really was, what a better way for high school kids to learn about history than to be on an honor flight with a Veteran in Washington D.C.,” said Flag City Honor Flight President Steve Schult.

Macy Adams will be a senior at Rossford High School in the fall. She is a member of the club, Serving Our Soldiers, and club members were encouraged to volunteer.

“We’ll volunteer at the breakfast at the University of Toledo every year, we’ll volunteer at the Lake Township Cemetery for things that they do for Veterans,” Adams said.

Volunteering for the flight does come with a $400 donation.

“And quite frankly I will tell you it’s the best $400 anyone has ever spent because it will be something you remember the rest of your life,” Schult said.

The Walbridge VFW Post covered the donation for Adams.

“Being able to do this and have it donated for me, I was in tears, it was amazing,” Adams said.

VanAtta is looking forward to the homecoming the Veterans will receive.

“Very excited for the homecoming,” said VanAtta. “I’ve been going with my mom for quite a few years, and just seeing how happy the Veterans are.”

Adams is looking forward to the day-long adventure with the Veteran she will be paired with.

“I’m going to be with him or her all day, so we’re going to have a lot of interaction when we go to D.C.”

Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, takes off on its second flight of the 2023 flight season on June 13, bringing approximately 85 Veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials built in their honor.

It is the second of four flights in 2023, the first time Flag City Honor Flight has offered four flights in a single flight season.

The June flight is an all Vietnam-era flight which is fully sponsored by the Don Templin family of Findlay.

World War II and Korean War Veterans typically get priority on flights due to their age. As a result, many Vietnam Veterans remain on the waiting list, some for an extended period.

All Vietnam-era flights allow Vietnam Veterans to move up the waiting list more quickly. Flag City Honor Flight currently has over 550 Veterans waiting to go on flights. Each Veteran will have a guardian accompanying them, a chaperone for the entire day’s activities.

