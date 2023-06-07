Birthday Club
Lucas County to build new Materials Recovery Facility

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Commissioners have approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Closed Loop Partners to establish a new Materials Recovery Facility.

Lucas County says the new facility will receive, process and market recyclables.

“We are thrilled to partner with Closed Looped Partners to bring this new Materials Recovery Facility to Lucas County,” said Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak. “This partnership will enable us to take a significant step forward in our efforts to reuse, recycle and reduce waste going into the landfill and increase sustainability in our community.”

The county was awarded a $7 million from the State of Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program Fund to complete an environmental cleanup of a portion of the property. According to Lucas County, the Materials Recovery Facility will be built on 15 acres at Kuhlman Drive and South Avenue near I-75.

“This has been a 10-year plus journey for the Lucas County Solid Waste Management District. This is a city, county, private, public partnership that we haven’t seen before,” Commissioner Pete Gerken said. “This partnership with Closed Looped Partners will enable the local processing of all recycled materials captured in residential carts to offer a more sustainable solution than the current practice of shipping waste materials 90 miles to a facility to be processed.”

