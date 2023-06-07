Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Shawn Fix is part of the group of 13 accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Shawn Fix is part of the group of 13 accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Whitmer(Antrim County Sheriff's jail)
By John Flesher, The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor pleaded guilty Wednesday, the ninth conviction in state and federal courts since agents broke up an astonishing scheme by anti-government rebels in 2020.

Shawn Fix said he provided material support for an act of terrorism, namely the strategy to snatch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in Antrim County. Prosecutors agreed to drop a weapon charge.

Fix trained with a militia, the Wolverine Watchmen, for “politically motivated violence,” prosecutors have said, and hosted a five-hour meeting at his Belleville home where there was much discussion about kidnapping Whitmer.

Fix, 40, acknowledged helping plot leader Adam Fox pinpoint the location of Whitmer’s home, key information that was used for a 2020 ride to find the property in northern Michigan.

“Guilty,” Fix told the judge.

He appeared in an Antrim County court, one of five people charged in that leg of the investigation. A co-defendant pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in March, leaving three other men to face trial in August.

Fix, who faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, agreed to testify if called by prosecutors.

The main kidnapping conspiracy case was handled in federal court, where four men, including ringleaders Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted. Two others were acquitted.

Separately, three men were convicted at trial in Jackson County, the site of militia training, and are serving long prison terms.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was targeted as part of a broad effort by anti-government extremists to trigger a civil war around the time of the 2020 presidential election, investigators said. Her COVID-19 policies, which shut down schools and restricted the economy, were deeply scorned by foes.

But informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months, leading to arrests in October 2020. Whitmer was not physically harmed.

After the plot was thwarted, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” Last August, after 19 months out of office, Trump called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel observed an active fire...
90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion
Barry Behnfeldt ‘83 and his co-pilot Aaron Wilson ‘04 embarked on their journey, named 48N48,...
BGSU alumni pilots complete world record attempt for fastest journey around U.S.
food bank
Ohio food banks push for more funding as demand increases
Currently, there is no law expressly banning tracking people with apps and related devices in...
Ohio Senate moves to criminalize secretly tracking people with Air Tags, similar apps, devices