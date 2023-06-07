Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Metroparks Meetup: An exclusive look into the new Glass City Metropark

The new Metropark opens Friday at 12 p.m.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is adding a new Metropark to it’s collection this Friday.

The Glass City Metropark will officially open June 9 at 12 p.m.

The park was designed with Toledo in mind as each play structure symbolizes a different component of what makes Toledo unique.

The pollinator playground was designed to mimic a prairie or open farmland, with structures that are low and close to the ground, and surrounded by forage to attract small critters like birds, bees and other insects essential to our ecosystem.

The Gross Beak playground is opposite of the pollinator. It was inspired by birds, with a 40-foot wing-like climbing structure as its feature.

Once you work up a sweat on the playgrounds, you can head down the path to the Mini Maumee. The splash pad was designed to be a birds-eye-view of all of the rivers and waterways that feed into the Maumee River.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

Data shows that euthanasia rates are going up across America.
LC4 changing things up to change euthanasia numbers
LC4 changing things up to change euthanasia numbers
Air quality concerns persist in NWO over wildfires, health experts outline advice
Former City Councilman Gary Johnson
Corruption trial: What Johnson told the FBI and an FBI witness