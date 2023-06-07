Metroparks Meetup: An exclusive look into the new Glass City Metropark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is adding a new Metropark to it’s collection this Friday.

The Glass City Metropark will officially open June 9 at 12 p.m.

The park was designed with Toledo in mind as each play structure symbolizes a different component of what makes Toledo unique.

The pollinator playground was designed to mimic a prairie or open farmland, with structures that are low and close to the ground, and surrounded by forage to attract small critters like birds, bees and other insects essential to our ecosystem.

The Gross Beak playground is opposite of the pollinator. It was inspired by birds, with a 40-foot wing-like climbing structure as its feature.

Once you work up a sweat on the playgrounds, you can head down the path to the Mini Maumee. The splash pad was designed to be a birds-eye-view of all of the rivers and waterways that feed into the Maumee River.

