Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs distracted driving law into effect

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill making it illegal to hold and use a cell phone while driving, making Michigan the 26 states in the U.S. to implement hands-free driving laws.

The former Michigan House bills 4250, 4251 and 4252 already made texting and driving illegal, but the new legislation modernizes the existing laws and makes clear what type of mobile device usage is prohibited while operating a vehicle.

The existing vehicle code stated, in part, drivers cannot “read, manually type, or send a text message on a wireless two-way communication device that is located in the person’s hand or in the person’s lap.”

The new legislation, taking effect June 30, tackles cellphone usage instead of just texting.

The New Law

The newly-signed legislation amends the Michigan law to make it illegal to “use a mobile electronic device to do any task, including, but not limited to” the following:

Send or receive a telephone call.

Send, receive, or read a text message.

View, record, or transmit a video.

Access, read, or post to a social networking site.

Once in effect, it will be illegal for Michigan drivers to reach for or physically hold a mobile electronic device.

Potential Fines

The new legislation makes holding or using a cell phone while driving a primary offense. This gives law enforcement the authority to pull someone over and ticket them, however, police would not be allowed to search a driver solely because of this violation.

If a person is caught holding or using a cell phone, or mobile device, while driving a regular motor vehicle, they would face the following fines: First Violation: $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service. Second Violation: $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service. If 3 violations occur within a 3-year period: the driver would be ordered by the court to complete a driver improvement course.

If a person driving a commercial vehicle or a school bus is caught holding or using a cell phone, they will face the following fines: First violation: $200 fine and/or 32 hours of community service. Second violation: $500 fine and/or 48 hours of community service.



If a crash were to occur and the at-fault driver was holding or using a phone the fines will be doubled.

Exceptions for the law

In general, using voice commands or hands-free modes to use mobile devices would be allowed under the legislation. Phones can also be used for their navigation system so long as it is done hands-free.

Law enforcement officials, first responders and other public emergency workers are not prohibited from cellphone usage while performing official duties. The same exception goes for anyone attempting to contact emergency services.

