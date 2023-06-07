Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Ohio Senate moves to criminalize secretly tracking people with Air Tags, similar apps, devices

Currently, there is no law expressly banning tracking people with apps and related devices in...
Currently, there is no law expressly banning tracking people with apps and related devices in Ohio.
By Samantha Hendrickson, The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tracking someone through apps and devices like the popular Apple AirTag without their consent could soon be deemed a criminal offense in Ohio, after the state’s Republican-led Senate advanced the measure Wednesday with a unanimous bipartisan vote.

The proposed legislation comes as big tech companies such as Apple and Google are teaming up to combat the rise of mobile apps, AirTags and similar small, portable tracking devices that have been used by stalkers and for other nefarious purposes.

Typically attached to often misplaced items like keys or wallets, individuals are increasingly using them on cars and other property to track people without their knowledge.

Currently, there is no law expressly banning tracking people with apps and related devices in Ohio.

But should the bipartisan bill change that, violators could be charged with a new first-degree misdemeanor offense of the “illegal use of a device or application,” resulting in up to 180 days in jail. If the individual holds a prior conviction of menacing by stalking, the charge could escalate to a fourth-degree felony, resulting in six to 18 months in jail.

Sens. Nathan Manning, a Cuyahoga County Republican, and Nickie Antonio, a Cleveland area Democrat, said the legislation was inspired by the story of Kar’Mell Triplett, an Akron woman whose ex-boyfriend hid an AirTag in her car.

Triplett was terrified, she previously testified before a Senate committee, but under current state law, had little to no legal recourse.

Advocates, such as Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, applaud it as a way to protect domestic violence survivors from further abuse — especially after an individual leaves an abusive situation. There is no known opposition to the measure.

Exceptions to the proposal include some law enforcement activity; parents or guardians tracking their children; caregivers tracking an elderly or disabled person they are entrusted with; a non-private investigator acting on behalf of a “legitimate business purpose;” and private investigators on certain cases.

The bill now heads to the House for further consideration.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel observed an active fire...
90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion
Barry Behnfeldt ‘83 and his co-pilot Aaron Wilson ‘04 embarked on their journey, named 48N48,...
BGSU alumni pilots complete world record attempt for fastest journey around U.S.
food bank
Ohio food banks push for more funding as demand increases
Shawn Fix is part of the group of 13 accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor