Part of Dearborn Ave. to be closed for concrete work

The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 18.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Oregon has announced that a part of Dearborn Avenue will be closed due to concrete work.

Beginning June 19, Dearborn Avenue between Wheeling Street and Navarre Avenue will be closed to all through traffic. The City says the road closure will be necessary for the removal and replacement of the existing concrete pavement on Dearborn Avenue.

Detour signs will be posted near the area.

The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

