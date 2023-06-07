Birthday Club
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Celebrating 30 years of his debut album ‘Doggystyle’, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to the Huntington Center on July 19.

Snoop will headline a show featuring Wiz Khalifa and Ying Yang Twins.

Tickets go On-Sale Friday, June 9 at Ticketmaster.com and the Huntington Center Box Office.

Prices: $59.00-$199.50 (not including any VIP packages or Platinum seating)

