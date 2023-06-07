Two plead not guilty in double shooting over neighborhood dispute

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people facing criminal charges in a double shooting over a Toledo neighborhood dispute entered not guilty pleas on Wednesday.

Kakuan Williams and Katherine Petzke are each facing two felonious assault charges stemming from a shooting at a home near Smead and Elmwood on May 18 that sent two people to the hospital. One of the victims was seriously injured and required surgery.

A judge set Wiliiams’ bond at $60,000 no 10% and set Petzke’s bond at $50,000 no 10%. They’re scheduled to be back in court on June 14.

Note: The attached video aired on May 18, 2023.

