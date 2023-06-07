Birthday Club
Wood County Park District seeks volunteers for W.W. Knight reconstruction

Wood County Park District
Wood County Park District(Wood County Parks)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County Park District is seeking volunteers to assist in the reconstruction of the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve Boardwalk throughout June.

The boardwalk is currently closed and being reconstructed with funding from a grant provided by the Country Garden Club.  Wood County Park District officials say volunteer assistance will help in the quick completion and reopening of the trail.

Volunteer days are throughout June with shifts from 9-11 a.m. or 12-2 p.m. Tools, materials, and instructions will be provided at the preserve.

Those interested in assisting in the boardwalk reconstruction and other future volunteer opportunities can find more information at the link here.

