TONIGHT: Hazy and smoky, lower 50s. FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine, smoky, highs in the mid to upper 70s. SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, still a bit smoky, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. SUNDAY: Not as smoky, dry early, after three dry weeks rain is expected to develop in the afternoon and evening, highs close to 80.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.