Former Toledo city councilman repeatedly says he didn’t take money for votes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Toledo city councilman Gary Johnson told people over and over again he would not take money for votes. This as the government charges him with taking bribes.

While not on the stand, at least yet, we are hearing from Johnson directly in FBI interviews and on wire taps where he over and over denies taking money for votes.

Johnson is facing two federal corruption charges for his time on Toledo city council. One for taking a $1000 check, the other for $2000 in cash. Prosecutors allege both of the payments came in exchange for his votes on internet cafes in 2020.

The $1000 check came from Nabil Shaheen who had a pending internet cafe application in front of council. Johnson put that check in his campaign account.

On a wiretap after Shaheen gave him the money and thanked Johnson for his support. Johnson said, “I don’t want you to think I’m doing this because you’re donating to my campaign. I’m doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”

Later when the FBI arrested Johnson and questioned him on the $2000 in cash that he received, also from Shaheen, he told agents he would never exchange anything of monetary value for a vote. As for the $2000 he received he actually asked Shaheen and other donors for some money so he could buy advertising to finish off the Lucas County Sheriff primary that he was involved in.

On Wednesday we also heard testimony from the former treasurer of Johnson’s campaign who was called after Johnson got the $2000 in cash. Johnson asked what he could do with it and that treasurer told him he could not take that much cash from someone and put it into a campaign account. The largest cash donation is $100 dollars.

The defense is expected to present its case Thursday. The potential for closing arguments is Friday.

