Former Toledo Councilman on trial in alleged pay-to-play scheme takes the stand

By WTVG Staff and Shaun Hegarty
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Toledo City Councilman Gary Johnson is telling his side of the story, refuting the government’s claim that he took bribes in 2020.

Johnson took the stand in his own defense around 1:45 this afternoon and his testimony was still ongoing more than 90 minutes later. He’s facing two federal corruption charges in federal court.

Johnson already told the jury that he considered the $1,000 check given to him in January to be a campaign contribution. That money came from Nabil Shaheen, who has since been convicted on a charge in connection to the case, and it came right around the time Shaheen had a vote in front of council for an internet café. Johnson says that money did not influence his vote because he touted himself as a pro-business candidate and tried to always vote for new businesses.

The second payment was $2,000 in cash. Johnson asked Shaheen for some of that for his campaign for Lucas County Sheriff. Shaheen gave it all but also added a friend of his was asking for an internet café approval in the next few days. Johnson voted for that one, but Johnson told Shaheen on a recorded phone call that the money was not in exchange for a vote. Johnson never ended up spending that cash.

Former councilmembers Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes were convicted in the scheme in December of 2022. They are expected to be sentenced in the case later this year.

I-Team reporter Shaun Hegarty is in federal court today and will have live updates on 13 Action News at 5:00 and 6:00.

