Italian Bowl

June 8th Weather Forecast

Poor Air Quality Through Saturday, Rain Late Sunday Through Tuesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunshine, smoke, and haze are all likely today and Friday. Air quality is expected to be in the “unhealthy” range but could near “very unhealthy” levels on Friday. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Saturday will bring more hazy sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will bring highs in the low 80s with a chance of rain in the evening. Rain is likely Sunday night into Monday morning. Another round of rain is likely on Tuesday afternoon. Monday will bring highs in the low 70s. Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Temperatures are expected to heat up into the 80s and possibly near 90 by late next week.

