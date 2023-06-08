Birthday Club
Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after police found a bloody machete next to a wounded dog in his residence.

Harley Gear, who lives in a mobile home on the 3000 block of Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday.

Police entered the home on a check safety call. Based on the caller’s statement and evidence at the scene, the officer believed Gear had been torturing the dog.

Gear’s bond was set at $2,500. He is due in court Thursday.

