Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after police found a bloody machete next to a wounded dog in his residence.

Harley Gear, who lives in a mobile home on the 3000 block of Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday.

Police entered the home on a check safety call. Based on the caller’s statement and evidence at the scene, the officer believed Gear had been torturing the dog.

Gear’s bond was set at $2,500. He is due in court Thursday.

