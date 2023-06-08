Most Blessed Sacrament Parish to hold its 2023 SummerFest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 Most Blessed Sacrament Parish is holding its 2023 SummerFest this weekend.

SummerFest will take place from June 9 through June 11 at 4255 Bellevue Road. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday, it will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say the event will feature live music, food, beverages, amusement park rides for the kids and much more. Among those performing will be The Skittle Bots on June 9, 56 Daze on June 10 and The Scally Brothers will take the outdoor stage on June 11.

SummerFest spans the entire Parish grounds and Close Park.

