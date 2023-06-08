Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Most Blessed Sacrament Parish to hold its 2023 SummerFest

SummerFest will take place from June 9 through June 11.
SummerFest will take place from June 9 through June 11.(Most Blessed Sacrament Parish)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 Most Blessed Sacrament Parish is holding its 2023 SummerFest this weekend.

SummerFest will take place from June 9 through June 11 at 4255 Bellevue Road. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday, it will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say the event will feature live music, food, beverages, amusement park rides for the kids and much more. Among those performing will be The Skittle Bots on June 9, 56 Daze on June 10 and The Scally Brothers will take the outdoor stage on June 11.

SummerFest spans the entire Parish grounds and Close Park.

For more information on everything taking place during SummerFest, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

Lucas County says the new facility will receive, process and market recyclables.
Lucas County to build new Materials Recovery Facility
Macy Adams will be a senior at Rossford High School in the fall.
Local high school students volunteer as guardians for honor flight
Local high school students volunteer as guardians for honor flight
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa to perform in Toledo