New legislation could attract manufacturing sites to Ohio

The bill would allow towns to build up their infrastructure so they’re ready to attract new manufacturing investments.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - New bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress aims to make it easier for small towns and rural communities to develop manufacturing sites.

It would allow towns to build up their infrastructure so they’re ready to attract new manufacturing investments. That includes things like road access, broadband, water systems and power utilities. Ohio Republican JD Vance is among a group of Senators leading the effort. He told Action News the goal is to make sure Ohio communities can compete.

“We sometimes have places where people would like to build, the sites just aren’t ready to be built upon yet. And so we’re going to try to solve that problem and I think help Ohio workers in the process,” said Vance.

The bill addressing the shortage of shovel-ready manufacturing sites would prioritize rural and tribal communities. Watch the full Action News Now interview with Sen. Vance in the attached video.

