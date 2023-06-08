Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says

Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a semi-truck while rollerblading.(GiveSendGo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan man has died after he was involved in a crash with a semi-truck while rollerblading.

Family members shared online that Joshua Womack was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a semi struck him while he was out rollerblading on May 27.

“We ask for prayers and support during this challenging time,” the family wrote.

Sadly, the family shared an update this week that Womack did not make it.

“This has been the hardest thing we have ever experienced,” the family wrote in the update.

The man’s family and friends set up a fundraising campaign to help with expenses as they said he was self-employed and didn’t have medical insurance.

“He has two young children out of state to support, and his current wife is trying to support their three children (ages 3 months old to 3 years old) and desperately needs help in this scary time,” the fundraising campaign stated.

The family said Womack’s death was sudden and has been jarring, but he was able to provide four organs to people in need.

Madison Reeves, the man’s wife, said at least the tragedy “has prevented others from going through the same.”

The family has also thanked everyone who has already reached out in support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe
Experts concerned for older Ohioans over air quality concerns
Former Toledo Councilman on trial in alleged pay-to-play scheme takes the stand
6/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’