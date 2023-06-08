Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three women say they were attacked in their car last week. The attackers caused more than $8,000 in damages to the victims’ car.

Heather Stopher says they were just driving home from a friend’s house when suddenly they realized they were being followed by people they didn’t recognize.

“At that time I didn’t realize how dire the situation was, that it was going to evolve into something like it did,” said Stopher.

“I was like guys this is serious I think we need to roll up the windows,” said the passenger in the car, Kamryn Martin.

“Just as I rolled the window up is when they started to approach the car,” Stopher said.

She says she as well as her daughter and her daughter’s friend Kamryn were attacked by several men last week while waiting at a red light in Toledo.

“They were like kicking the car and punching mirrors and punching windows. They were pulling on the door handles trying to pull us out. Literally, one of them climbed on the roof of the car and started jumping on it like it was a trampoline,” said Stopher.

According to the report obtained by 13 Action News, police don’t have any suspects yet.

The young women say they were able to get a picture of one of the vehicle’s license plates, though.

“I started screaming at her to take pictures and she got them as they were turning at that light,” said Stopher’s daughter.

The women say if it wasn’t for the people at the apartment complex nearby yelling at the attackers to leave, they’re not sure what they would’ve done.

“I feel like if those people weren’t outside I feel like they possibly could’ve gotten into the car,” said Martin.

Adding this experience will stick with them and maybe it will be eye-opening for others.

If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

