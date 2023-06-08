Toledo man found guilty of killing the mother of his children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend while their children were home has been found guilty of all charges.

Robert Sherman was convicted of aggravated murder, murder, two counts of endangering children, domestic violence, robbery and having weapons under disability on Thursday in connection to the murder of his girlfriend, Ashley Darrington, 24.

Police say they found Darrington has been shot multiple times in her bed in February 2022. Their two infant children were found inside her home in the 3500 block of Hilltop in Toledo. Witnesses told investigators Ashley had been in “several arguments with a male over the past few days.” Witnesses told detectives they saw Sherman carrying an “AK-47 style pistol back and forth between the apartment and his vehicle.”

Officers obtained security footage from the Hilltop apartment complex. Crime scene techs collected several items from inside the apartment, including a black book bag, a journal, a laptop computer located on the bed next to the victim, one box of 9MM bullets and one box of 762 bullets located in the kitchen cabinet.

When Toledo police stopped him on Hill Avenue to arrest him for allegedly killing Darrington, he was riding in a Dodge Journey. Police got a search warrant for the vehicle and found multiple shell casings in the car. They were found multiple bullet casings from a machine gun and a 9MM Luger.

Sherman is schedule to be sentenced on June 16.

Editor’s note: the attached video is from a report in 2022.

