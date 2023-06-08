Wood Co. Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at senior centers throughout June

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is working with the Wood County Committee on Aging to offer COVID-19 vaccines at senior centers across the county throughout June.

WCHD says clinics will be held at the following locations:

WCCOA Bowling Green on June 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Rossford Senior Center on June 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wayne Senior Center on June 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Senior Center on June 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Walbridge Senior Center on June 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

WCCOA Bowling Green on June 22 from12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Pemberville Senior Center on June 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All clinics will offer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that protect against the original virus and newer variants.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for seniors who choose to get the updated vaccine,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner. “We appreciate the support we’ve received from the Wood County Committee on Aging to make this opportunity available.”

According to WCHD, everyone ages 6 years and older is eligible for one dose of the updated Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Those 65 years and older may get one additional dose if it has been at least four months since their first updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Those who prefer an appointment can call 419-292-6100 or schedule through ArmorVax.com.

