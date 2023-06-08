Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Wood Co. Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at senior centers throughout June

All clinics will offer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that protect...
All clinics will offer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that protect against the original virus and newer variants.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is working with the Wood County Committee on Aging to offer COVID-19 vaccines at senior centers across the county throughout June.

WCHD says clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • WCCOA Bowling Green on June 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Rossford Senior Center on June 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Wayne Senior Center on June 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids Senior Center on June 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Walbridge Senior Center on June 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • WCCOA Bowling Green on June 22 from12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Pemberville Senior Center on June 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All clinics will offer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that protect against the original virus and newer variants.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for seniors who choose to get the updated vaccine,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner. “We appreciate the support we’ve received from the Wood County Committee on Aging to make this opportunity available.”

According to WCHD, everyone ages 6 years and older is eligible for one dose of the updated Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Those 65 years and older may get one additional dose if it has been at least four months since their first updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Those who prefer an appointment can call 419-292-6100 or schedule through ArmorVax.com.

For information about our other vaccine clinics, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

SummerFest will take place from June 9 through June 11.
Most Blessed Sacrament Parish to hold its 2023 SummerFest
Lucas County says the new facility will receive, process and market recyclables.
Lucas County to build new Materials Recovery Facility
Macy Adams will be a senior at Rossford High School in the fall.
Local high school students volunteer as guardians for honor flight
Local high school students volunteer as guardians for honor flight