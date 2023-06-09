Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

2 lost hikers spotted by drones

Rescue crews in Dutchess County, New York, used thermal imaging with drones to locate two missing hikers. (Source: WABC/DUTCHESS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By WABC staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - Two lost hikers in New York were found rather quickly, thanks to the fast response of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

The rescue crews used ATVs, drones and thermal imaging technology from the air to find the pair.

But it was still a race against time to find them before the hikers’ phone batteries died.

It looks like a slide on a microscope, but what the video show is the end of a dramatic rescue.

The red blobs are first responders reaching two hikers as seen by a drone with thermal imaging technology.

“They were fine. They were just lost and needed someone to locate them,” said Capt. Todd Grieb of Dutchess County Sheriffs Office.

It happened Tuesday night on Stissing Mountain in Dutchess County.

A man and a woman in their 20s got lost on a hiking trail and called 911 once darkness fell.

“They went in what is called the blue trail. They lost the tags for the blue trail and ended up on the red trail, and eventually couldn’t figure out where they were,” Grieb said.

“They should have been paying attention to their time, looking up at the sky, ‘cause once it gets dark in there and you don’t have a flashlight, you can’t see the markers in front of you, you’re lost,” said Marc Chapman, who lives next to one entrance of the 590-acre wooded area.

The Dutchess County Sheriffs Office has a fleet of eight drones, each equipped with a bright light, which the hikers were able to see and direct first responders to their location.

The fact that deputies could talk with the hikers was obviously a big plus, but the phone battery was running low and so the race was on to find them before losing communication.

“Without that, we would have been moving around in the dark and yelling or doing our typical grid search to be able to locate these folks,” Grieb said.

After nearly an hour and a half the hikers, were led safely out of the woods thanks to a high-tech eye in the sky.

Copyright 2023 wABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
State advisory extended as poor air quality persists, experts discuss health advice
Authorities haven't released the identity of the 23-year-old drowning victim.
Toledo resident’s body recovered after drowning at Milan Beach

Latest News

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance to be arraigned on extortion charges
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a rucksack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack...
Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify secret info, transcript shows
The Believe Center hosts mental health forum focusing on Latino youth
National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at...
Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes