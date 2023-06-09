Birthday Club
$2M Spartan Strong Fund distribution plan announced

(WILX News 10)
By Erin Bowling and WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Distribution of the $2 million Spartan Strong Fund was announced Friday.

The funds are to support impacted Michigan State University students, their families and employees following the mass shooting on MSU’s campus on Feb. 13, 2023.

The funds are planned to prioritize supporting the following:

  • Families of loved ones who were lost
  • Injured students and their families
  • Physically uninjured individuals in the two Berkey Hall classrooms and food court kitchen inside the MSU Union

The funding will also prioritize reimbursing students, faculty, staff and first responders impacted by the tragedy who sought mental health care.

The fund was established in response to growing interest from the Spartan community to support the evolving needs of the those most critically impacted.

$500,000 of the fund will reimburse or directly pay for student, faculty, staff and first responder mental health care services. According to MSU, additional information will be shared soon about how to seek reimbursement for these costs.

To honor the victims of the Feb. 13 tragedy, about $300,000—and any remaining contributions to the fund in excess of $2 million—will go toward creating and installing a permanent memorial on MSU’s campus.

The remaining $200,000 will support healing and resiliency programming through the Office for Resource and Support Coordination for students, faculty, staff and first responders.

