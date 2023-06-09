Birthday Club
6/9: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Last day of smoke; rain returns Sunday PM
It's our last day of smoky sunshine, before winds shift and rain returns late this weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
More filtered sunshine and poor air quality to round out the week, though that’s gradually going away this weekend. Winds will shift from northeast to southwest, which will not only stop the smoke from rolling in, but will help bring rain back in after a full 3 weeks without in Toledo. Sunday afternoon/Monday morning could see up to 1/2″ of rainfall, with another shot at it as that low circles back around us Tuesday.

