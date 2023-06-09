6/9: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

More filtered sunshine and poor air quality to round out the week, though that’s gradually going away this weekend. Winds will shift from northeast to southwest, which will not only stop the smoke from rolling in, but will help bring rain back in after a full 3 weeks without in Toledo. Sunday afternoon/Monday morning could see up to 1/2″ of rainfall, with another shot at it as that low circles back around us Tuesday.

