Disney’s Frozen coming to Stranahan Theater, ‘23-24 lineup announced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Theatre Guild announced some of the biggest shows coming to Toledo for the 2023-2024 season. The BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES will feature Disney’s Frozen, Hadestown, Six, and more.

The Stranahan Theater will host the following shows:

SIX: Nov. 14–19, 2023

Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady: Dec. 14–17, 2023

Hadestown: Feb. 20–25, 2024

Disney’s Frozen: April 10–20, 2024

The Cher Show: June 6–9, 2024

The American Theatre Guild said BrowadwayinToledo.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office are the only official sources for tickets. Season tickets are available now at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.