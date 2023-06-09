Birthday Club
Disney’s Frozen coming to Stranahan Theater, ‘23-24 lineup announced

The BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES for the 2023-2024 season will feature a two-week stint for Disney's Frozen.(American Theatre Guild)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Theatre Guild announced some of the biggest shows coming to Toledo for the 2023-2024 season. The BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES will feature Disney’s Frozen, Hadestown, Six, and more.

The Stranahan Theater will host the following shows:

  • SIX: Nov. 14–19, 2023
  • Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady: Dec. 14–17, 2023
  • Hadestown: Feb. 20–25, 2024
  • Disney’s Frozen: April 10–20, 2024
  • The Cher Show: June 6–9, 2024

The American Theatre Guild said BrowadwayinToledo.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office are the only official sources for tickets. Season tickets are available now at the link here.

