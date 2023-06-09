End of state program could mean end of child care for some Ohio families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A temporary program that provided tens of millions of dollars to help Ohio parents who receive publicly-funded child care is coming to an end.

The state’s Department of Job and Family Services allotted $50 million to temporarily waive child care co-payments for those families. The program was set to run until the money ran out and those payments are ending July 1st.

There’s concern that the end of the temporary state program could mean the end of child care for some Ohio families at places like Kynard’s Child Development Center. Stephanie Kynard opened her center almost two decades ago.

“We focus on child care, we focus on early childhood education,” said Kynard. “We focus on developing the child and the family as a whole. I definitely think we could lose children. This will affect child care overall in our county. I’m concerned for the children and the staff. It could affect hours for the staff if we have fewer children here.”

In Ohio, there’s money available to pay for child care for low-income working parents or those enrolled in approved work or training programs. Parents apply through their county’s Department of Job and Family Services office. Most parents are required to pay part of the cost of the child care. The amount depends on things like family size and income.

Kynard says 90% of the parents at her center receive assistance.

“The parents are concerned. They’re asking me ‘how am I going to pay this? How am I going to afford this?’ I tell them to talk to their caseworker at Job and Family Services.”

Kynard says one parent’s story clearly illustrates the cost shift that’s coming for many.

“Before the pandemic, she was a student. She has two kids in child care. She has graduated and is now working. Now, she will have a hefty bill. Her co-pay will be more than $300 a week, and she is worried about how she is going to pay the bill.”

Kynard says she told parents the program was ending several months ago.

“I’ve notified families. I told them ‘let’s prepare. How can I help you make this co-pay happen for you and your family’?”

