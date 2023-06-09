Floodplain restoration work continues on 7-acre area along Blanchard River

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews continue work restoring a floodplain that will also serve as a living laboratory for students along the Blanchard River in Findlay.

In 2019, the Hancock County Commissioners, The Nature Conservancy, the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership (BRWP), and the Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District partnered together to convert 15-acres of cropland adjacent to the main stem of the Blanchard River into a restored floodplain along Township Road 89.

“The Hancock County commissioners have really been a huge push behind this project, the Nature Conservancy and then the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership, so in the 2019 project the Nature Conservancy really headed that,” said Lauren Sandhu, with the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership.

Now Sandhu’s office is handling the 7-acre area of low production cropland.

“They scarped about 30 to 36 inches, throughout the whole seven-acre site, and that’s all being excavated and moved across the street because it’s still good soil, the whole site will be site will be seeded with native sedges, grasses, wildflowers, lots of Ohio native plants,” said Sandhu.

Sandhu is hopeful that the floodplain will do its job when it does flood.

“So some of these plants are gonna be able to sit in water, those roots will help soak that up so that the water won’t make it quite as far across the road,” Sandhu said.

Both sites will eventually serve as a living laboratory for student programming. Local middle school students even helped contribute to the design of the seven-acre project site.

“It’s become a really great bird watching site, wildlife viewing site, and we want the kids to see you know that their ideas were used for a project like that,” Sandhu said.

The 7-acre restored floodplain was funded by the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program (GLSNRP), which is headed by the Great Lakes Commission. The total grant funding awarded to the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership by the Great Lakes Commission was $129, 070. The project will be completed by the end of the summer of 2023. A ribbon cutting ceremony and field day will be held in the fall.

