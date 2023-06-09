Hittin’ a high note in this week’s Hittin’ the Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Name That Tune has been a popular game for decades and you have a chance to test your skills at a Wood County establishment every week. If you love music, this game is your jam.

Name That Tune is musical trivia. The concept is simple: you hear a song and try to name the title and artist before anyone else.

Corey LeRoux and Doug Richardson are the co-hosts.

“Corey is good with the hosting stuff because he has the gift of gab,” said Richardson. “I’m a geek. I keep the equipment up and running and install new music in the system, that kind of stuff.”

It’s a chance to take a break from technology and have some good clean fun.

“In this day and age everyone is looking at their phone like it is a form of legitimate entertainment,” said LeRoux, “Come here on Tuesday nights and all of a sudden, people are talking, sharing, whispering to each other and arguing sometimes, but they are interacting, and it’s great.”

So what what are the keys to success?

“The best way to have a winning team is to have different age groups throughout the team,” said Richardson. “We’ve had people in their 60s and 70s on the same team all the way down to 7-and 8-year-olds.”

More isn’t always better when it comes to your team.

“We’ve had teams of two that win or come close, and we’ve had teams of 12 that just totally bomb,” said LeRoux. “It’s a good time, and it gets competitive.”

And how about the quickest answer?

“I had a bartender get a song in a second. Literally, less than a second,” said LeRoux. “It was insane. I didn’t even hear it. That’s how quickly she got it.”

If you’d like to test your skills, they play Name that Tune on Tuesdays at Madhouse Bar and Grill in Perrysburg.

