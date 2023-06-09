June 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hazy and smoky today with a high in the upper 70s. Saturday will bring some haze early and improving air quality through the day. Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s with a few clouds mixing with lots of sunshine. The 3 week dry stretch is expected to end this weekend. Showers and possibly a few storms will move into the area late on Sunday through the early morning Monday. Another round of scattered showers will arrive Tuesday afternoon. Both Monday and Tuesday will be very cool with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.