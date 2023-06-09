LIVE: 13 Action News Week in Review: June 9, 2023
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A dangerous air advisory, a public corruption trial, and big names coming to Toledo: Here are our top stories from the past week. 13abc’s Josh Croup livestreams the 13 Action News Week in Review on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- State advisory extended as poor air quality persists, experts discuss health advice
- Moderate Drought Official In Northwest Ohio
- Toledo man found guilty of killing the mother of his children
- Former Toledo Councilman on trial in alleged pay-to-play scheme takes the stand
- Officials encourage residents to register their doorbell cameras with police in new Link Toledo program
- Sandusky Police asking for information after 2 men were shot, 1 died
- GRAPHIC: Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete
- Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
- Ohio troopers searching for alleged road-rage turnpike shooter
- Garage fire damages homes, cars in Findlay
- Former teachers react to closure of Epworth Preschool
- UToledo anticipates job cuts, changes to student services
- Two local cities to receive funds from national railroad grant
- Ohio senators want additional income tax cuts, universal vouchers in GOP crafted budget plan
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs distracted driving law into effect
- DNR: Wilderness Trail fire in Grayling 100% contained
- Groundhogs invade central Toledo neighborhood
- BGSU alumni pilots complete world record attempt for fastest journey around U.S.
- Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
- Colin Jost coming to Toledo in September
- Disney’s Frozen coming to Stranahan Theater, ‘23-24 lineup announced
- Glass City Metropark to open Friday
