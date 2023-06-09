Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Michigan House passes bills addressing failings in Larry Nassar case

(WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives approved more than two dozen bills Thursday addressing the failings that allowed former Dr. Larry Nassar to sexually abuse hundreds of women and girls.

The bills have been proposed three times, and this time lawmakers believe they will pass the Senate, despite concerns in the House that these bills would enable Nassar victims to seek damages through the courts but not victims of other sexual abuse claims, only victims that were abused in medical situations.

The bills passed with large majorities, with several passing unanimously. The bills would require consent from patients who will receive any procedure that includes penetration of the vagina and anus, making sexual assault under the appearance of medical treatment a crime, and would revoke the license of any medical professional convicted of that crime.

State Rep. Julie Rogers said that while it’s the fourth time the bills have been proposed, she is confident they will make it into law.

“We are persistent, and I have a lot of cautious optimism that we will get them across the finish line this year,” Rogers said. “A message to survivors: we hear you, we believe you, and we’re doing our best to make sure this never happens again in Michigan.”

The bills would also create a variety of penalties and civil fines, depending on the violation. These bills are now headed to the Senate to be voted on again.

If the bills pass the Senate, they will be sent to the governor’s desk to be signed into Michigan law.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria

Latest News

Adrian residents took their message to the streets in protest of the smell coming from Crimson...
Adrian residents protest smell surrounding factory
Toledo man arrested and released on bond for alleged dog abuse with a machete
6/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Crimson Holdings in Adrian
Residents protest foul odor in Adrian from egg-drying facility
Dry grass in Eau Claire, WI due to unusually early drought.
Officials see increase in fires amid ‘perfect storm’ of conditions