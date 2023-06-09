Officials see increase in fires amid ‘perfect storm’ of conditions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The recent drought is causing plenty of problems for the residents of northwest Ohio and is keeping area fire departments on their toes.

Fire officials say there’s been an increase in fires and the most common spark has been cigarettes. The cottonwood bloom is adding an extra layer of trouble, acting as fodder.

“With the high winds and the dry weather, it just blows this into locations where it sticks and accumulates,” said Mark Mullins, Assistant Fire Chief with the Oregon Fire Department. “After it accumulates is when it’s actually dangerous because there’s no way to really control that or get rid of it.”

The conditions can be especially hazardous in neighborhoods and wooded areas, catching fire and spreading quickly through dry grass, trees and brush.

