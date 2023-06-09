Birthday Club
System to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions ‘a win’ for Fostoria, company says

The $54 million investment for the Advanced Sulfur Removal Gas Treatment System removes the odor-causing gas and greatly reduces emissions.
By JD Pooley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - WIN Waste Innovations, formerly Sunny Farms Landfill, looms large at the south end of town, where company officials say they have made a $54 million investment to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions.

The landfill, which opened in 1970, accepts construction and demolition materials that contains dry wall, which, officials say, produces hydrogen sulfide gas over time.

“When we purchased this facility in 2019 the hydrogen sulfide gas was causing some odors in the community,” said Brian Ezyk, vice president, with WIN Waste.

Ezyk says, at the direction of the state, they are now removing the hydrogen sulfide.

“And this treatment facility is intended to do that, it’s treating 100 percent of our landfill gas and our admissions are now in compliance with the regulatory limits.”

The Advanced Sulfur Removal Gas Treatment System is now operational and Ezyk says will further reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 98%.

Ben Nutter, community engagement manager, says they are trying to earn back the trust of the community.

“This will reduce odors, and it greatly reduces any air emissions from the landfill.”

Once the odor-causing gas is removed, Ezyk says it can be recycled in a couple new forms.

“Sulfur itself could be used as an agricultural amendment for farm fields to improve crop yields, and then the gas itself, now that we’ve removed the sulfur can be converted into renewable energy, into natural gas, or into electricity that’ll be a public benefit,” Ezyk said.

The landfill partnered with local contractors, including Clouse Construction, Frankart Electric, Continuum Environmental, Beaver Excavating and Bugner Environmental. WIN Waste also has hired an entirely local workforce to operate the facility as construction has come to an end.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

