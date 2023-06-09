Toledo rental assistance portal closes Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will close the emergency rental assistance application portal to new applicants effective June 12, 2023.

Completed applications submitted by the deadline will be processed subject to the availability of funds. Help sessions scheduled after June 12 will be canceled.

The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) has disbursed more than $36 million of assistance to date. The program covers expenses including current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments for up to 18 months.

For more information and to apply for emergency rental assistance before the deadline, please visit: toledo.oh.gov/renters

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.