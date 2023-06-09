Birthday Club
Toledo rental assistance portal closes Monday

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will close the emergency rental assistance application portal to new applicants effective June 12, 2023.

Completed applications submitted by the deadline will be processed subject to the availability of funds. Help sessions scheduled after June 12 will be canceled.

The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) has disbursed more than $36 million of assistance to date. The program covers expenses including current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments for up to 18 months.

For more information and to apply for emergency rental assistance before the deadline, please visit: toledo.oh.gov/renters

