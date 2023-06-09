Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

TPD: Boy hospitalized in Toledo shooting

Police say a boy was shot in the 2900 block of Fulton in Toledo on June 9, 2023.
Police say a boy was shot in the 2900 block of Fulton in Toledo on June 9, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boy was hospitalized in a Toledo shooting Friday night, police said.

According to Toledo Police officers at the scene, a juvenile boy was shot in the 2900 block of Fulton on Friday night around 5:00 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name or age was not released.

Officers did not identify any suspects to Action News crews at the scene. Investigators said the Shot Spotter picked up 11 shots fired.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity, Americorp team up to fight blight in the Junction neighborhood in Toledo
Local organizations team up to fight blight
6/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Ohio EPA monitoring air quality
Ohio EPA lifts Air Quality Advisory
Child care
13 Action News Big Story: Cost of child care