TPD: Boy hospitalized in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boy was hospitalized in a Toledo shooting Friday night, police said.

According to Toledo Police officers at the scene, a juvenile boy was shot in the 2900 block of Fulton on Friday night around 5:00 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name or age was not released.

Officers did not identify any suspects to Action News crews at the scene. Investigators said the Shot Spotter picked up 11 shots fired.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

