Two charged in fatal three-vehicle crash on I-75

A Wood County Grand Jury indicted Ivory Quinn and Sonya Kinney on a series of charges including...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two women are facing criminal charges stemming from a three-vehicle crash on I-75 that killed a Whitehouse woman.

A Wood County Grand Jury indicted Ivory Quinn and Sonya Kinney on a series of charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction and falsification. The woman are facing charges in connection to the death of Brandy Houghtalling, 34, of Whitehouse.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 in Henry Township in Wood County on December 3, 2022. Troopers said Quinn, 30, was driving a Cadillac SRX northbound on I-75 and failed to maintain control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle became disabled in the left lane of the highway.

Houghtalling was driving a Ford Fusion northbound on I-75 and hit Quinn’s vehicle. That’s when the Fusion then hit a Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old man. Houghtalling died at the scene and the 49-year-old man and three passengers in Camry were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said at the time of the crash alcohol was believed to be involved.

