6/10: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Hazy AM, warm PM; rain returns tomorrow
One last morning of haze and smoke, then a rainy pattern returns tomorrow. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s our last morning of haze and smoke, with air quality gradually improving as light west winds kick in. The afternoon will be warm in the mid-80s, dropping to the mid-70s tomorrow as rain finally ends our dry streak at a full 3 weeks. Up to 1″ of rainfall is possible through early Monday, with another round diving in from the north Tuesday. Highs will otherwise remain on the cooler side near 70F to lead off the new work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

6/10: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
