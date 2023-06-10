6/10: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

It’s our last morning of haze and smoke, with air quality gradually improving as light west winds kick in. The afternoon will be warm in the mid-80s, dropping to the mid-70s tomorrow as rain finally ends our dry streak at a full 3 weeks. Up to 1″ of rainfall is possible through early Monday, with another round diving in from the north Tuesday. Highs will otherwise remain on the cooler side near 70F to lead off the new work week.

