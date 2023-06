TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, mild, lower 60s. SUNDAY: Chance of a shower in the morning, rain developing in the afternoon, temps top off in the lower 70s around lunchtime then fall into the 60s, breezy late. MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler, upper 60s. TUESDAY: Rain showers likely, breezy, even cooler, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.