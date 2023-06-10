Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Guardians minor league lefty Jaime Arias suspended 80 games for positive drug test

Cleveland Guardians left-hander Jaime Arias has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug under the minor league drug program
Cleveland Guardians players workout ahead of Game 2 of an American League Division series...
Cleveland Guardians players workout ahead of Game 2 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Guardians left-hander Jaime Arias was suspended for 80 games on Friday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug under the minor league drug program.

The 21-year-old tested positive for GW1516, a substance that modifies how a body metabolizes fat, the commissioner's office said.

Arias is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in six starts and six relief appearances for Double-A Akron of the Eastern League.

Nine players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Authorities haven't released the identity of the 23-year-old drowning victim.
Toledo resident’s body recovered after drowning at Milan Beach

Latest News

Martin Muniz
Man charged in Ohio slaying of 4, wounding of girl, now charged in 2013 New Jersey killing
Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Alonso hits grand slam, Lindor wins it in 10th, Mets beat Guardians 10-9
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Football player with Down syndrome sues Ohio community college for disability discrimination
Ohio Statehouse
Ohio Constitution question aimed at thwarting abortion rights push heads to August ballot