Local animal shelter rescues more than 30 cats from a Monroe County home

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - Volunteers with Friends of Companion Animals (FOCA) rescued more than 30 cats from a Monroe County home and they say there are at least 30 more still on the property in need of saving.

It all began will a phone call to FOCA from family members of a woman with dementia asking if they could check out what the family believed were some kittens living in her house.

“We really didn’t know what we were going into,” said the head of FOCA, Penny Bly.

Bly says when she and her team got out to the home in La Salle, they realized that what they had thought was possibly one litter turned out to be seven.

“We weren’t sure what kittens went with what moms but we’re just like okay we need to get these kittens and these moms out of this situation,” Bly said.

Volunteers say there are still more cats at the home, calling this rescue project one of their largest yet. Bly says the shelter doesn’t have enough space for all these felines right now, though.

“Because we already have 100 and probably 50 cats in our facility right now that are up for adoption and another 100 kittens that are in foster homes.”

She’s hoping the importance of spaying and neutering starts to become eye-opening to people, especially after this discovery, even if intentions of bringing cats in are good.

“It does get out of hand very quickly. People don’t realize that the moms, even if they’re nursing can still get pregnant again,” Bly said.

FOCA volunteers say the cats from this project should be up for adoption in a few weeks.

As for the woman suffering from dementia, her family tells Bly they’re trying to find her housing with the right care.

