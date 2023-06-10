Birthday Club
Multiple buildings charred in Findlay house fire

The call came in around 2 p.m. on Northtowne Drive.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A house fire in Findlay Saturday sent a home and multiple other buildings up in flames.

The call came in around 2 p.m. on Northtowne Drive. A home, a barn and a garage were all destroyed.

The homeowner tells Action News she looked out her window and saw the barn on fire. They got to it in time to get motorcycles and gas cans out before the fire engulfed the building.

She says two dogs made it out safely but they’re still looking for a cat.

The homeowner says nobody who lived there was hurt. A neighboring home also sustained exterior damage from the fire.

