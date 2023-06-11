Birthday Club
6/11: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

🎵 Here comes the rain again 🎵
Rain finally returning to Toledo after 22 days without, followed by a cooler start to the week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After 22 days without (tying our all-time dry streak), the rain is finally returning to Toledo -- and the lawns and gardens couldn’t be happier. Up to 1/2″ is likely along I-75, with higher localized totals east. A few lingering spotty showers will carry us into the new work week, as highs struggle to crack the 70s Monday. More rain will dive in from the north Tuesday (another 1/2″ or so), then highs recover to more seasonable 80s with a few pop-up PM showers for the rest of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

