6/11: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

After 22 days without (tying our all-time dry streak), the rain is finally returning to Toledo -- and the lawns and gardens couldn’t be happier. Up to 1/2″ is likely along I-75, with higher localized totals east. A few lingering spotty showers will carry us into the new work week, as highs struggle to crack the 70s Monday. More rain will dive in from the north Tuesday (another 1/2″ or so), then highs recover to more seasonable 80s with a few pop-up PM showers for the rest of the week.

