City of Toledo and partners introduce youth wellness program

City of Toledo
City of Toledo(City of Toledo)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and its partners launched the Mind + Body Youth Wellness Program focusing on physical and mental well-being with activities in local parks.

The City of Toledo along with the YMCA of Greater Toledo and the Lucas County Health Department says the immersive summer experience will offer a unique blend of mindfulness, physical activity, personal development, and community building. The series will work through a curriculum to enhance mental resilience, teach stress management techniques, and more. Dates for the program are as follows:

  • June 9: Scavenger Hunt Jamie Farr Park, 2140 Summit St.
  • June 16: Dance in the Park Navarre Park, 907 White St.
  • June 23: Storybook Walk Wilson Park, 3251 Otto Rd.
  • June 30: Training with UT Athletes Ottawa Park, 2200 Kenwood Blvd.
  • July 7: Park Cleanup Savage Splash Pad, 645 Vance St.
  • July 14: Art in the Park Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.

For further information and registration details, visit toledo.oh.gov/mind-body

