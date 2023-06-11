City of Toledo and partners introduce youth wellness program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and its partners launched the Mind + Body Youth Wellness Program focusing on physical and mental well-being with activities in local parks.

The City of Toledo along with the YMCA of Greater Toledo and the Lucas County Health Department says the immersive summer experience will offer a unique blend of mindfulness, physical activity, personal development, and community building. The series will work through a curriculum to enhance mental resilience, teach stress management techniques, and more. Dates for the program are as follows:

June 9: Scavenger Hunt Jamie Farr Park, 2140 Summit St.

June 16: Dance in the Park Navarre Park, 907 White St.

June 23: Storybook Walk Wilson Park, 3251 Otto Rd.

June 30: Training with UT Athletes Ottawa Park, 2200 Kenwood Blvd.

July 7: Park Cleanup Savage Splash Pad, 645 Vance St.

July 14: Art in the Park Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.

For further information and registration details, visit toledo.oh.gov/mind-body

