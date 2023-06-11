Birthday Club
Efforts underway to bring roundabout to busy Perrysburg intersection
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An effort to implement a roundabout to a busy intersection in Perrysburg has moved forward.

Perrysburg City Council recently passed a resolution to apply for a grant to pay for the project at the intersection of State Route 25 and US 20. The city will apply for federal “congestion mitigation and air quality funds” to cover 80 % of the project.

The city will then use road improvement funds to cover the remaining 20% of the nearly $6 million project.

