Man claiming to be “God” arrested after breaking in and attacking a pregnant woman, police say

Officers say Rivera assaulted an officer by head-butting him in the jaw and while searching his person discovered cocaine.(Cropped r. nial bradshaw / CC BY 2.0 / MGN MGN , Tony Magpantay / CC BY 2.0 / MGN MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to Toledo Police, a man claiming to be God was arrested after he broke into a pregnant women’s home and attacked her Saturday.

Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he entered the home by force and grabbed the woman into a “bear hug.” Upon freeing herself from the hold it was reported that Rivera struck the woman in the stomach at least two times.

The victim does not know Rivera and is 13 weeks pregnant. It was reported that Rivera claimed to be God and stated she was going to die.

Rivera faces three felony charges: Aggravated Burglary, Assault on a Peace Officer, and Possession of Cocaine. Officers say Rivera assaulted an officer by head-butting him in the jaw and while searching his person discovered cocaine. He is set to appear in court Monday.

