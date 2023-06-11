Birthday Club
Vehicle malfunctions at Milan Dragway, one person killed

The crash remains under investigation at this time.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash at Milan Dragway killed one pedestrian after the vehicle experienced a mechanical malfunction, causing it to accelerate and lose control, police said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnaugh, the incident was reported to officials around 5:30 Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene officials began a preliminary investigation and determined a malfunction to have caused the crash.

Officials say a Chevrolet Camaro was driving in reverse in the right line of the drag strip when the engine experienced a mechanical malfunction. Officers say this caused the vehicle to accelerate at a high speed, causing the driver to lose control.

The car then struck a 78-year-old pedestrian who was standing at the rear of the vehicle. Officials transported the pedestrian to a medical care facility, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by officials. Anyone with information is asked to please call 734-240-7756.

