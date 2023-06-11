Birthday Club
UT football team to host Rockets on the River

University of Toledo
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo football team has partnered with ConnecToledo to host a free community event with food, activities, meet-and-greet opportunities and more.

Rockets on the River will allow community members to meet the football players, coaches, mascots, and cheerleaders on Tuesday, June 13 in Promenade Park. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m.; no registration is required.

Organizers say there will be a DJ and raffle items, and the first 250 kids to arrive will receive free giveaways.

