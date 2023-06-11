Weekend in Review
Toledo’s Top Headlines from 6/10 - 6/11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
- Man claiming to be “God” arrested after breaking in and attacking a pregnant woman, police say
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to Toledo Police, a man claiming to be God was arrested after he broke into a pregnant women’s home and attacked her Saturday.
- Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he entered the home by force and grabbed the woman into a “bear hug.” Upon freeing herself from the hold it was reported that Rivera struck the woman in the stomach at least two times.
- The victim does not know Rivera and is 13 weeks pregnant. It was reported that Rivera claimed to be God and stated she was going to die.
- Multiple buildings charred in Findlay house fire
- FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A house fire in Findlay Saturday sent a home and multiple other buildings up in flames.
- The call came in around 2 p.m. on Northtowne Drive. A home, a barn and a garage were all destroyed. Neighboring buildings suffered exterior damage from the heat. Firefighters say seven total buildings were involved.
- The homeowner tells Action News she looked out her window and saw the barn on fire. They got to it in time to get motorcycles and gas cans out before the fire engulfed the building.
- Vehicle malfunctions at Milan Dragway, one person killed
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash at Milan Dragway on Saturday killed one pedestrian after the vehicle experienced a mechanical malfunction, causing it to accelerate and lose control, police said.
- Officials say a Chevrolet Camaro was driving in reverse in the right line of the drag strip when the engine experienced a mechanical malfunction. Officers say this caused the vehicle to accelerate at a high speed, causing the driver to lose control.
- The car then struck a 78-year-old pedestrian who was standing at the rear of the vehicle. Officials transported the pedestrian to a medical care facility, where he was later pronounced dead.
- Efforts underway to bring roundabout to busy Perrysburg intersection
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An effort to implement a roundabout to a busy intersection in Perrysburg has moved forward.
- Perrysburg City Council recently passed a resolution to apply for a grant to pay for the project at the intersection of State Route 25 and US 20. The city will apply for federal “congestion mitigation and air quality funds” to cover 80 % of the project.
- The city will then use road improvement funds to cover the remaining 20% of the nearly $6 million project.
- Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room
- HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An 18-year-old from Ohio is in custody for allegedly strangling a woman in South Carolina, according to officials.
- The Horry County Police Department responded to a call for a woman found dead in a hotel room in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday.
- When officers arrived, they found EMS on the scene who told them the victim was dead.
- Other Headlines
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.