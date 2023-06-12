6/12: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After going a full 3 weeks with no rain, some of us received 1/2″ in Lucas County with 1-2″ in some parts east of I-75. We’ve started the new week on a cooler note, and tomorrow’s rain will keep highs in the mid-60s as well. The midweek marks a change toward warmer temps, back in the mid to upper-70s all the way through Father’s Day weekend. The next rain chances to follow, however, include Thursday and Father’s Day itself... we’ll keep an eye on that forecast for the grilling and golfing.

