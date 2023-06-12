Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

6/12: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Cool start to the week; rain returns tomorrow
A cooler start to the week with a brief break in the rain, though showers return tomorrow.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After going a full 3 weeks with no rain, some of us received 1/2″ in Lucas County with 1-2″ in some parts east of I-75. We’ve started the new week on a cooler note, and tomorrow’s rain will keep highs in the mid-60s as well. The midweek marks a change toward warmer temps, back in the mid to upper-70s all the way through Father’s Day weekend. The next rain chances to follow, however, include Thursday and Father’s Day itself... we’ll keep an eye on that forecast for the grilling and golfing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
At-home daycare owner facing child endangerment charges
At-home daycare owner facing child endangerment charges, multi-million dollar lawsuit

Latest News

6/12: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
6/12: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
More Rain This Week, Warmer Next Week
June 12th Weather Forecast
June 12th Weather Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast