Archbold grad Bonnie Milligan wins Tony Award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Archbold High School graduate Bonnie Milligan is now a Tony-Award winner.

The 2002 Archbold grad won the high honor Sunday night at the 76th annual Tony Awards for her role as Aunt Debra in the musical Kimberly Akimbo.

Milligan, who also earned her theater degree from The Ohio State University, won the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role.

Bonnie Milligan arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Bonnie Milligan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Kimberly Akimbo" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Radio Hotel in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

