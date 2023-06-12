Archbold grad Bonnie Milligan wins Tony Award
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Archbold High School graduate Bonnie Milligan is now a Tony-Award winner.
The 2002 Archbold grad won the high honor Sunday night at the 76th annual Tony Awards for her role as Aunt Debra in the musical Kimberly Akimbo.
Milligan, who also earned her theater degree from The Ohio State University, won the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role.
